Peter Wane, who is described as “extremely unwell”, left his home last week saying he was visiting an aunt in Nottingham but never arrived and hasn’t been seen anywhere else since.

That aunt, Jo Oakes, has now taken to social media to beg people for help in tracking him down.

She wrote: “Facebook can be a dangerous place but it’s all we have right now.

Peter Wane left his Wigan home last week and hasn't been seen since

"Peter Wane left his home in Wigan last week, left his keys behind and said he was coming to stay with his auntie in Nottingham (me).

“Sadly this isn’t true and I am actually in Wigan with the family trying to locate him.

"Peter is extremely unwell right now and, as a family, we just want to know he is safe and gets the medical help he needs.

"We know this is a long shot but we have nothing else to go off.

"His mobile has been off for days.

"Peter, if you are reading this, or someone who knows him and where he is, please get in touch with us.

"Peter was born in Wigan and lived this way all his life.”