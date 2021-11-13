Family 'devastated' as man hit by car on Wigan road dies from his injuries

Emergency services were called at 9.30pm on Saturday, November 6 to reports of a collision between a dark grey Ford Ranger and a pedestrian on Castle Hill Road, at the junction with Oxford Street, Hindley.

A 47-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but police have now confirmed that he died on Monday.

The driver of the Ford Ranger remained at the scene to assist police with their inquiries. No arrests have been made.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision happened on Castle Hill Road in Hindley. Pic: Google Street View

PC Philip Drummond, from Greater Manchester Police's serious collision investigation unit, said: "Our thoughts remain with the man's family who are understandably devastated and we're doing all we can to bring this family some answers.

"Since the collision occurred, we've been following up a number of lines of enquiry and we're still continuing to appeal for anyone who may have seen anything or may have some dashcam footage to come forward as it may assist with our investigation.

"Anyone with information should call 0161 856 4741 quoting log number 2930 of November 6. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."