Family flees smoke-logged Wigan bungalow after the tumble dryer bursts into flames
An elderly couple and their son escaped relatively unscathed after a tumble dryer caught fire in their home and filled it with fumes.
Firefighters today sang the praises of smoke alarms which quickly alerted the occupants of the bungalow in Vicarage Lane, Shevington, and meant that they were able to get out safely and that damage was more limited than it might have been.
As it was all three people were treated for minor smoke inhalation at the scene by paramedics after the blaze on the afternoon of Monday September 26 while the fire damage was restricted to the appliance and nearby work surfaces.
Read More
Most Popular
Ventilation machines, however, were needed to expel a considerable amount of smoke from the property.
Wigan fire station crew manager Gerry Davis said that the likeliest cause of the fire was a build-up of lint which then ignited although he couldn’t rule out a mechanical fault on the relatively new dryer.