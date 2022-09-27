Family flees smoke-logged Wigan bungalow after the tumble dryer bursts into flames

Firefighters today sang the praises of smoke alarms which quickly alerted the occupants of the bungalow in Vicarage Lane, Shevington, and meant that they were able to get out safely and that damage was more limited than it might have been.

As it was all three people were treated for minor smoke inhalation at the scene by paramedics after the blaze on the afternoon of Monday September 26 while the fire damage was restricted to the appliance and nearby work surfaces.

Ventilation machines, however, were needed to expel a considerable amount of smoke from the property.

Wigan fire station crew manager Gerry Davis said that the likeliest cause of the fire was a build-up of lint which then ignited although he couldn’t rule out a mechanical fault on the relatively new dryer.

But he also urged householders to follow manufacturers’ instructions about regularly emptying the lint filter after use.

He added: “Whatever the cause, the occupiers can be grateful that they had properly functioning smoke alarms installed.

"That saved a lot of damage and possible injury and I hope residents who don’t have any installed will take note and get one.”