Family fundraiser in aid of poorly Wigan tot Theo

The godmother of a poorly Wigan tot has arranged a fundraiser to help support the family through his illness.

Theo Hamilton, from Up Holland, has been battling cancer for the past six months after becoming seriously ill towards the end of the summer holidays last year.

The four-year-old was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia by specialists after his parents, Katt and Loz Hamilton, took him to A&E believing that he was suffering from meningitis when he developed a rash on his back.

Since September, the family have travelled back and forth between their home and Manchester for Theo to receive vital treatment.

Louise Chu, Katt’s lifelong best friend and Theo’s godmother, has now teamed up with his school St Thomas the Martyr, to help raise money to pay for petrol and any additional costs.

“The school have been so supportive of the family,” she said. “They have even been really supportive with me and my kids too.

“I feel really helpless as a godmother, I just want to take this away for Theo and I can’t do that.

“The school said we could do a fundraiser their to help the family with their financial situation, the cost of petrol money and things like that while they are going to and from hospital.

“I have known Katt since we were four, she’s godmother to one of my children too. The families are just so close.

“We went to St Thomas’, Katt’s two older boys went there and my two go there and Theo is in the nursery.”The fundraiser will see parents, teachers and students alike take part in a fundraising netball tournament.

There will also be a “second hand stall” full of donations for attendees to peruse and buy with the profits going to the Hamilton family.

Wigan Warriors stars are expected to be at the event and tickets and signed shirts have been donated and will be up for grabs.

Theo, who is only months into a three-year course of chemotherapy, has so far had a rollercoaster journey.

After taking well to it, he has since been diagnosed with an infection which will have to be cleared before the treatment can continue.

“He’s just amazing,” said Louise. “He always has a smile on his face.”