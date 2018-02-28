Family hopeful as brave heart op dad goes back into theatre

A Wigan dad who underwent a grueling heart transplant operation last week will go back into theatre today after making visible improvements.

Dave Hughes, from Whelley, has been in Newcastle Hospital since Friday when he went in for the 12-hour operation.

The family wants people share the picture of George with the hashtag #positivethoughtsforDave

The 32-year-old, who was born with a congenital heart condition, has been under sedation since the procedure following complications.

His partner Louise Sedgwick, who is also mum to the couple’s 18-month-old son George, said she is “hopeful” for Dave’s recovery but that he has a long road ahead of him.

She has today been told that Dave will return to theatre today for a procedure to allow more blood flow to the new heart.

Louise posted on social media with a picture of George, saying: “My daddy was trying to wake up this morning, moving his head, feet and trying to breath by himself.

“They have decided to take him to theatre today instead of tomorrow. Long wait ahead but will be worth it to have my daddy smiling at me again.”

The 24-year-old also said that Dave’s blood was showing slight infection which surgeons want to tackle before it gets worse.

Louise has kept a hospital vigil since the couple arrived for Dave’s operation late on Thursday.

Following the operation on Friday, she was told that her partner had taken a bad turn and would have to be taken back into theatre as he would not stop bleeding.

After several blood transfusions, none of which were working, surgeons were able to get the bleeding under control.

But the young family received another blow when they were told that Dave’s heart was not beating independently and that he would have to undergo another procedure.

On Monday, Louise said; “The surgeons have just been and said that Dave is very poorly and they don’t think that there is enough blood going through his heart so on Thursday they are going to take him to theatre, take the vent out of his heart and hope it starts again by itself once it fills with blood again.

“We have just got to hope and keep everything crossed that it works. His heart isn’t doing enough now.”

Throughout the ordeal, Louise and her family - who have campaigned in favour of organ donation, have kept the public up to date with Dave’s progress.

As a result, hundreds of messages have poured in from people wanting to send their best wishes to the family.

Louise’s dad, Tony Sedgwick, has thanked Wiganers and people from further afield for their support and is encouraging the public to spread the word about Dave so that more will sign up to the organ donation register.

He said: “The hundreds of messages of support are so comforting to my daughter and family. She has put so much effort and time into trying to raise awareness of organ donation.

“Could I please ask that you write your own Facebook status using the photo of our grandson, hoping that this spreads from Wigan to other towns and cities across the UK and makes people think of signing up to be an organ donor.”

The family has asked that members of the public share Dave’s story on social media using the hashtag #positivethoughtsfordave

Anyone wishing to sign the organ donor register should visit www.organdonation.nhs.uk