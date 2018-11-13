Family of hit-and-run victim Leo Durrington issue update on his condition

The family of Leo Durrington, who was hit by a stolen van which was being chased by police, have said he has been taken off his life support and is breathing for himself.



Leo Durrington was left fighting for his life when a stolen Ford Transit Connect, which was being chased by police, struck him after turning onto Wigan Road, Leigh, on October 30.

Leo was rushed to hospital after the shocking crime, and was last reported to be in a critical condition.

On behalf of the family, Sarah Harty wrote on social media: "The family have great news to announce that as of yesterday Leo was taken off his life support machine and is breathing for himself.

"There may be a long way to go but thank god and thanks to all for your prayers that we have this positive news to share.

"Thank you to the public for the continued support and well wishes."

A 16-year-old boy, who admitted to being behind the wheel of the van, will be sentenced at Wigan Youth Court on Thursday, November 15, as will a 15-year-old boy who admitted being a passenger in the vehicle.

Neither of the boys can be named because of their ages.

Police on patrol had tried to stop a stolen white Ford Transit Connect van on Leigh Road shortly before 10.35am.

There was a brief pursuit, during which the van reached speeds of 50-60mph and began overtaking other motorists.

The fleeing suspects took the roundabout onto Wigan Road too quickly, mounted the pavement and hit Leo, who was three years old at the time. He was sent flying into the car park of the Tamar pub.

Police immediately halted their chase and rushed to aid the little boy, but the van fled the scene.

Kindhearted residents also launched a fund-raiser for Leo’s family in the days after the shocking crime, which has already more than doubled its £1000 target.