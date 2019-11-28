Family pay tribute to Wigan woman who died after being hit by a van

The family of a woman who died following a collision in Wigan have paid tribute to her.



At around 4.30pm on Monday, police were called to reports of a collision between a white Ford Transit van and a pedestrian on Frog Lane at the junction with Dorning Street.



The pedestrian who has now been formally identified as 63-year-old Alice Lewis died in hospital the following day.



No arrests have been made but the investigation in to the collision is continuing.



Paying tribute to Alice, her family said: “On the evening of Monday 25th November 2019 Alice was involved in road traffic accident near to where she lived and was taken to Wigan Royal Albert Edward Infirmary. She sadly died from a heart attack the following day.



“Alice had an outgoing personality and was well-known around town for her many years working behind the bars of the Bees Knees, the Pear Tree and the Colliers. She was also a keen member of the Pear Tree Darts and Dominoes team.



“Alice is a well-loved member of the Gordon family and leaves behind a heartbroken son Gary, four sisters and a brother.



“The family are awaiting the results of the post mortem before funeral arrangements can be made.



Police Constable Phillip Collingwood, of GMP’s Serious Collison Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Alice’s family at this sad time as we continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.



“If you were in the area at the time and witnessed anything or have dash cam footage of the collision, please do contact us. ”



Anyone with information should call police on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident number 2020 of 25/11/19.



Details can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.