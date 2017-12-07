Family’s light show brings festive cheer

One of the surefire signals it really is Christmas in Wigan is when The Molyneuxs fire up their festive display.

And with just under three weeks to the arrival of Santa Claus, their home in Shevington Lane is once again ablaze with illuminations.

Self-employed electrician Paul and wife Gill collected nearly £3,000 in donations for the Rainbow Ward at Wigan Infirmary with last year’s seasonal effort.

And they are hoping to surpass that total in 2017 and convert the cash into gifts and essential items for youngsters and their parents.

Gill said: “We’ve had people asking us all the while, over the past few weeks, when we were going to be turning on the lights.

“It’s lovely that people come around, from far and wide, every year and remark on how well it looks.”

Their boys Ethan, 11, Alfie, eight, and seven-year-old Theo, who have all been past patients of the children’s ward at various times, are among the biggest fans of the hundreds of lights.

The appeal for the past three years has focused on the Rainbow Ward but the intrepid family has previously raised funds for their local primary school.

Some of the items handed over in the past have included not only soft play toys but prams to push children around the wards, a microwave for the parents room, special needs seating and a Play Station for the junior patients.

The couple are in regular contact with the paediatric unit so they know what donations will go down best in any one year.

For next year The Molyneuxs say that they might be willing to try something a little bit different - but any revamp is still in the planning stage.

Right now their flagship attraction, which is located between Old Road and Willowbrook Drive, will provide a welcoming Christmas beacon for Shevington residents and Wigan motorists alike.

For well-wishers arriving in person, there’s a donations box hanging close to the display.