Family's tribute to 'beautiful' Lancashire nan Margaret Pemberton, 85, who has died following New Year's Day car accident

The family of a Lancashire nan have paid tribute to her after she died following injuries suffered in a car accident.

Margaret Pemberton, 85, died last Thursday following a crash on New Year's Day.

Margaret Pemberton

The mum, nan, and great nan from Burscough was a passenger inside an Audi SQ5 when it collided with bridge railings in Heaton Bridge Road, Scarisbrick, at around 3.30pm.

Margaret was initially taken to Aintree Hospital after suffering broken ribs, back and head injuries.

In a statement, her family said: “A beautiful, elegant, fun loving, vivacious mum, nan, great nan and friend who lived life to the full. She will be sadly missed but never forgotten.”

Lancashire Police are now asking any witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Phil Baxendale said: “My thoughts remain with Margaret’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

“If you saw the collision, please come forward and speak to us.”

You can call 101 quoting incident reference 1346 of January 1.