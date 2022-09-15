Family taken to hospital after fleeing early hours blaze at Wigan borough home

Flames tore through the ground floor of the address in Johnson Street South, Tyldesley, at 2.20am on Thursday September 15.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “Three fire engines from Farnworth and Atherton fire stations quickly arrived at the scene.

Johnson Street South

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels and other specialist equipment to extinguish the fire, which was on the ground floor of the property.

"Three adults and one child had self-rescued before firefighters arrived, and were assessed by a GMFRS trauma technician at the scene before being conveyed to hospital by colleagues from North West Ambulance Service.

“Firefighters worked to make the property and neighbouring properties safe and were at the scene for approximately two hours.”