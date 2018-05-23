Fans are driven to see Champions League final

A borough man is so desperate to see his beloved team achieve title glory that he will drive thousands of miles across Europe to do so.

Carl Jones and his friends will make the 1,800 mile journey to watch Liverpool take on defending champions Real Madrid in the Champions League final at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine.

Other news: Mayor says farewell after raising thousands for charities



The 36-year-old, originally from Golborne, decided to make the journey by car after airlines hiked up the prices of flights to the Ukrainian capital ahead of next Saturday’s match.

The dad-of-three told the Post: “We got tickets at the last minute. But as it stands, there are no flights available less than £1,500.

“It was my brother-in-law who said we should to go Kiev.

“Before we knew it, all options for flights were gone. That’s been so for a lot of fans, lots have returned their tickets because they can’t afford the flights.”

They will drive to Kiev

So along with pals Pete, Jimmy and Sam, Carl hatched a plan to reach Kiev by road instead, in an arduous trip that will take at least 30 hours.

“We thought it was a bit of a challenge,” Carl said.

And a challenge it is. They will set off from Wigan on Thursday morning, heading for the channel tunnel, and expect to be in France shortly after midnight.

Carl will take on the first driving stint, driving through France, Belgium, Holland and most of Germany, before switching drivers in Poland.

If all goes to plan, the pals should get to the Ukrainian border at around 3pm on Friday and will reach Kiev before midnight, leaving them plenty of time before the final on Saturday evening, which could see Liverpool crowned champions of Europe for a sixth time.

Carl, a father-of-three, said: “We’ve no plans for stopping. We’ll take some food with us and have toilet breaks of course. We had some advice from a Russian friend who said not to stop through the Ukrainian woods, because there might be bears!”

He added: “I’m definitely looking forward to the match. I’m 50/50 about the result, but it’s going to be one hell of a journey back if we lose.”

Their plot has, not surprisingly, generated mixed reactions.

“Everyone I’ve spoken to about it has said ‘eh? You’re driving?’ We haven’t looked at it and gone ‘that’s absurd’, we have seen it differently.”

The group have also already began chronicling their journey on Twitter.