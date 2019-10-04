'Fantastic facility' opens for adults with complex needs in Wigan

A new day service supporting adults with complex needs has opened in Wigan.



The Zone, based at Robin Park leisure centre, includes a state-of-the-art interactive immersive room.

It is part of Wigan Council’s plan to move away from traditional day services and its location means visitors can also use the centre and integrate with the local community.

Deputy leader Coun Keith Cunliffe said: “The Zone is a fantastic facility which will reduce social isolation and connect people into their local community. Not only do people have access to innovative technology, but being based on the Robin Park complex means they can use the gym or get out and about, go shopping or go for a coffee.”

The service now provided at The Zone was previously based in Hunter Lodge and supports adults with complex needs or disabilities.

Peter Garry, 55, who uses the facility, said: “Since I have been at The Zone it’s given me more opportunities to interact with the general public. I have joined a club at the DW Stadium where I have met new friends and enjoy socialising at the venue.”

The immersive room is a high-tech sensory space in which people can interact with videos and games on the walls.

The council is working closely with partners on the Robin Park site, including Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles (IHL), Wigan Warriors and Latics to offer more opportunities to adults at The Zone.

The new service is part of the £3.5m investment in Robin Park, which has included the refurbishment of the leisure centre, part of which has made it more accessible and inclusive plus a hygiene suite.

IHL boss Pete Burt said: “We are delighted to have The Zone based at Robin Park Leisure with us. Having more parties based here boosts our ability to work effectively as partners and we look forward to developing those partnerships further.”

As part of the investment by the council, Warriors will transfer their HQ from Central Park, Norley to Robin Park Arena, which will become the base for their professional teams and education programmes.

The public will continue to have full access to facilities, which will include a newly-renovated indoor running track.