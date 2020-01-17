Farmer and RSPCA save the life of a deer snared in ropes on land near Wigan

A distressed deer, whose antlers got tangled in rope in a village near Wigan was rescued thanks to a local farmer with the help of the RSPCA.

The panicked buck uprooted four fence posts in his struggle to disentangle himself on the land at Roby Mill, Up Holland, and when the farmer spotted the fallow deer unable to free himself he contacted the animal charity.

RSPCA animal collection officer (ACO) Kelly Nix said: “When I and my colleague ACO Robyn Morris arrived, we could see that the poor animal’s antlers had become entangled in some rope attached to fence posts in the field.

"As the big deer thrashed around in a panic, he had managed to uproot four of the posts - despite them being very sturdy - and then dragged the posts along with him as he ran into another field.

“The more the deer thrashed and the tighter he became entangled, the more he panicked.

"We were getting very concerned. Deer are very sensitive to stress and can go downhill fast, so we knew he needed freeing as soon as possible. It was a very difficult situation as he was a big lad and thrashing around.

“Suddenly, the poor animal got stuck on his back, and it really became critical. At that point, the farmer decided to try something.

"Gently restraining the deer, he carefully cut through the rope with a saw he was carrying, and as the buck became disentangled, we were able to assess the animal for any injuries.

“Thankfully, we could see that the buck was none the worse for his ordeal and he soon ran off across the fields.

"We were all were really pleased he was OK, especially as this animal is a frequent visitor to the farmer’s field, often accompanied by a pair of female fallow deer.

"Our thanks go to the farmer; the outcome for the deer could have been so different, but his concern and quick thinking resulted in a happy ending.”

The rescue took place at the farm on Monday January 13.

The RSPCA is contacted regularly about animals trapped in fencing and netting - often animals like hedgehogs and badgers as well as deer.

As these animals are generally nocturnal, they have normally been trapped and struggled all night and so by the time they are found in the morning, they can have very serious injuries.

Sometimes they can be struggling for so long to free themselves that they suffer horrific injuries - sometimes fatal.

If you spot a trapped animal do not try and free it yourself. Wild animals can scratch, kick and bite when frightened, particularly if they are injured. You could risk hurting yourself and the animal. Keep a safe distance and call the RSPCA national cruelty and advice line on 0300 1234 999.

For more advice on what to do if you find a wild animal in need of help, visit the RSPCA’s website: https://www.rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/wildlife/injuredanimals