Fault in new car blamed for blaze in Wigan

A new car bought just a few days ago has been badly damaged in a fire.

The Seat Leon was parked up against a house on Beech Hill Avenue, in Beech Hill, when the fire started just before midnight on Sunday.

Flames were coming from underneath the car and the engine compartment when firefighters arrived.

Crews had to work quickly and get between the vehicle and the house to stop the fire spreading.

Simon Connor, crew manager at Wigan fire station, said: "It turned out the car was brand new - only a few days old - and the fire was started by an electrical fault in the dashboard."