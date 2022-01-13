Fears for man after rescue from blaze-hit Wigan home

Eckersley Street in Whelley

Police are investigating the blaze at a terraced house in Eckersley Street, Whelley, which was tackled by fire crews from two local stations.

A Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) spokesperson said: “At 8.51pm on Wednesday January 12 three fire engines from Wigan and Hindley fire stations attended a fire on Eckersley Street, Wigan.

"The fire involved the first floor of a terrace house.

“Crews arrived quickly on scene and one male casualty was rescued from the building by firefighters.

"The casualty was conveyed to hospital by North West Ambulance Service.

"Fire service personnel used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels, one thermal imaging camera, lighting gear and one positive pressure ventilation fan to tackle the fire and were in attendance for approximately three hours.”

There have been no official reports of the casualty's condition but a source told wigantoday that he "was in a bad way."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.