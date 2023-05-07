News you can trust since 1853
Fears for resurgence of anti-social behaviour at derelict Wigan mill as firefighters called to 'significant' blaze

Firefighters have been called to their “first really significant” blaze of the year at a historic Wigan mill blighted by arson attacks.

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 7th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Pagefield Mill, which sits next to Mesnes Park in Swinley, was once a hive of activity filled with industry and then a college building.

But it has now been empty for several years and has become derelict and a hot-spot for anti-social behaviour.

Pagefield Mill in Swinley is now in a poor conditionPagefield Mill in Swinley is now in a poor condition
The authorities have tried numerous ways to solve the problems there and called on the private owner to take action many times, but the issues continue.

Crews from Wigan fire station were called there at 5pm on Saturday when a large fire broke out in the roof of the building.

They spent two hours there and managed to stop the fire spreading, but a large beam did collapse, making the roof even more unstable.

There are fears it could have been the start of a resurgence of problems at the building, as youths have been known to return there as the weather becomes warmer.

Martin Pike, crew manager at Wigan fire station, said: “That’s probably the first really significant fire we have had this year, but it’s only the start. It’s a bit worrying with the state of the building now.”

Repeated calls have been made for people to stay away from Pagefield Mill, as the building is in a poor state of repair and there are concerns anyone entering – whether as a trespasser or the emergency services – could be seriously hurt there.