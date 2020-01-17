Fears hundreds of Wigan residents will be killed by air pollution

Hundreds of Wiganers will be killed by air pollution over the next decade if clean-up measures are not taken urgently, a health charity warns today.

And the borough, with its notoriously congested network of A and B roads, is predicted to lose more of its residents – a massive 1,070 – to dangerous fumes than almost any other area of the North West, including the heavily populated cities of Manchester and Liverpool.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) has warned that heart and circulatory disease deaths attributed to particulate air pollution could exceed 20,000 over the next decade in the region as a whole, unless the new Government takes bold action.

Wigan health chiefs say they are aware of the issues which are affecting people’s health and are listening to residents who say they want a greener borough with less pollution.

New calculations by the BHF have outlined the stark picture for counties and local authorities in the North West. And it makes particularly grim reading for Wigan.

The number of deaths predicted in the neighbouring boroughs of Bolton, Salford, Warrington and St Helens are frightening enough at 760, 620, 610 and 450 respectively.

But they pale compared to Wigan borough: only one of three areas whose forecast pollution deaths run into four figures. Cheshire East comes out worst at 1,140, with Wigan second and Liverpool, on 1,060, third.

The charity says air pollution presents a “major public health emergency” which must be urgently addressed by the new Government. It is calling for World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines on particulate matter (PM) to be adopted into UK law, and met by 2030.

The call comes as the charity has launched a hard-hitting campaign, You’re full of it, to highlight that we’re all unwittingly inhaling dangerous levels of particulate matter air pollution in towns and cities across the UK every day.

It’s estimated that up to 11,000 heart and circulatory disease deaths are attributable to particulate air pollution in the UK every year.

BHF-funded research has shown that high levels of air pollution can have a harmful effect on health, such as by making existing heart conditions worse and increasing the risk of a heart attack or stroke.

Research funded by the charity found that fine particulate matter builds up around the body, including in the fatty plaques of diseased arteries.

Jacob West, Executive Director of Healthcare Innovation at the British Heart Foundation, said: “Every day, millions of us across the country are inhaling toxic particles which enter our blood and get stuck in our organs, raising our risk of heart attacks and stroke. Make no mistake – our toxic air is a public health emergency, and we haven’t done enough to tackle this threat to our society.

“We need to ensure that stricter, health-based air quality guidelines are adopted into law to protect the health of the nation as a matter of urgency. Clean Air legislation in the 1950s and 60s, and more recently the smoking ban in public places, show that government action can improve the air we breathe.

“Decision makers across the country owe it to future generations to help stop this alarming figure from becoming a reality. That’s why we are urging people to contact their MP and demand a change in the law.”

Currently, the UK subscribes to EU limits for fine particulate matter (PM2.5), which is the pollutant with the most established links to health harms.

However, the limits set by the WHO are more stringent than the EU’s. The charity is urging the new Government to adopt WHO guidelines into the re-introduced Environment Bill, with a requirement that these limits are met by 2030.

The charity is urging people to write to their MPs, asking them to support the inclusion of WHO air pollution guideline limits in the bill.

In July 2019, the Department for Environment and Rural Affairs (Defra) published findings showing that meeting WHO guidelines on air pollution is “technically feasible” in most areas of the UK by 2030.

BHF research has shown that (PM2.5) can have a seriously detrimental effect to heart health, making existing conditions worse, and increasing the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Prof Kate Ardern, Wigan Council’s director of public health, said: “We understand that poor air quality in Greater Manchester is a major issue affecting people’s health right now.

“As part of our recent Deal 2030 big listening event, many of our residents and young people said they want to see a greener borough with less pollution.

“The major air pollutant of concern across much of the borough is nitrogen dioxide (NO2), the primary source of which is emissions from road transport and despite our overall air quality being within legal limits, we must continue to take steps to tackle air pollution collectively.

“We will look to address poor air quality through a number of measures which include supporting the development of the Greater Manchester Clean Air Plan, more investments into walking and cycling infrastructure that add to Saddle Junction and last year’s opening of the Muddy Mile, along with our anti-idling campaign which encourages parents to turn off their car engines outside school.

“Taxis in the borough have also been given a £20 reduction in licence fees for low emission vehicles, and a 50% reduction for electric vehicles.

“With the help of funding from Greater Manchester, we plan to install dozens of electric chargers around the borough encouraging residents to take up less polluting driving options.”

Dr Mark Miller, a British Heart Foundation-funded researcher specialising in air pollution, said: “Air pollution is a serious public health issue which affects us all, and evidence of the negative impact toxic air has on our health is increasing all the time. Our research has found that air pollution damages our blood vessels, increasing our risk of blood clots, and in turn heart attacks and stroke.

“While there is no safe level of air pollution exposure, adopting stricter guidelines will do a great deal to protect our health, allowing people to live healthier lives for longer.”

To join the BHF’s campaign against toxic air visit www.bhf.org.uk/demandchange