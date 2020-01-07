Fed-up residents say "enough is enough" on new housebuilding

Fed-up residents have launched a petition on a national website demanding the end of further house-building in two areas of the borough.

The campaign, launched online at Change.org, calls on Wigan Council to ensure further planning applications for new homes in Lowton and Golborne are rejected.

Hundreds of people have already signed the petition, which was created by Lowton resident Christine Lewis who also co-founded with neighbour Luisa Preston the Traffic Action Group for Lowton and Golborne on Facebook.

The unhappy residents say the problems on Lowton and Golborne’s roads, which include gridlock at peak times on residential streets and widespread speeding issues on other routes, is their main gripe with the town hall.

However, they have now decided on a different tack as they are accusing the council of failing to listen to their arguments and act on them.

Ms Preston said: “As a community we have accepted that all these houses are being built because things have to change.

“However, when you get to a point where you are trying to raise issues with the traffic and nobody listens you wonder if you have to stop any more houses being built.

“Enough is enough. We want some help from the local council but when we’ve raised traffic issues we didn’t get anywhere.

“The council has the Deal but all we get is push back.”

The petition has been launched as the action group attempts to rally objections to a proposal for 69 new houses from Bloor Homes.

However, the campaigners say this is just the beginning and the council can expect similar protests and objections to be lodged against any house-building projects in Lowton or Golborne.

This, they say, is because more homes have already been approved in the area than a government inspector said was necessary when considering the borough’s future housing needs a few years ago.

Ms Lewis said: “We must object to the absurd amount of housebuilding in Lowton and Golborne and the council’s total lack of regard for the residents.

“The housebuilding already imposed is having a catastrophic effect. Greenbelt land is disappearing, wildlife is affected and the whole area is gridlocked, with pollution at an all-time high and air quality twice and accepted standard.

“I’ve set the petition up because we need a bigger voice.We need to do something involving all the community.”

Community groups in the area such as the Lowton East Neighbourhood Development Forum (Lendf) and Golborne and Lowton West Voice have also given their backing to the petition and action group.

The residents stress they are not against all new housebuilding but merely objecting to what they say is a lack of work in the area to cope with it.

The group has already been active trying to get the problems alleviated, including getting in touch with haulage companies asking them to find alternative routes.

However, this has increased the frustration as they suggest they are doing their part of The Deal but the council is not doing enough.

To find out more or sign the petition visit www.change.org/p/wmbc-say-no-more-house-building-in-goborne-lowton