Fifth generation of Wigan family is welcomed

This is the heartwarming moment five females got together to celebrate becoming a family of five generations.

When Steph Miller gave birth to her first daughter Remi-Rose, she welcomed the first baby of generation five into the family, and the occasion was marked by introducing youngest to eldest in a family photo.

Ethel Daley, known as Dolly to her closest family and friends, looked overjoyed as she held her great-great-granddaughter, surrounded by the other generations.

At 97 years old, Dolly heads up the family, followed by 75-year-old daughter Brenda Rigby, who lives in Ashton with husband Alan.

Next in line is Brenda’s daughter Jan Miller, 47 who lives in Stafford with her 24-year-old daughter Steph.

Despite the miles between them, Brenda says the family are still close-knit.

“We get to see them about once a month,” she said.

“I see my mum everyday. I have a brother called Roy and she lives with him near Jubilee Park.”

She added: “It’s a big family. There’s quite a few more of us.”

Commenting on the rarity of having five generations of family alive at one time, Brenda said: “It’s fantastic. It’s not very often you get to hear about this. It’s the first time I have.

“It’s lovely to have a new baby in the family, we were all made up.”

Brenda keeps mum Dolly up to date with updates on how the rest of the family is doing each day.

“She definitely knows what’s going on,” she said.

“We try to get photos off Steph on a daily basis. I put them on my iPad and show my mum.”