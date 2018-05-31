Financial aid on hand for Wigan's struggling pensioners

A charity is offering one-off grants to elderly Wiganers who are struggling to make ends meet.

The group, Friends of the Elderly, has money to help relieve the stress and worry often experienced by older people living on a low income.

Grants are awarded towards household adaptions, the purchase and replacement of essential items, the cost of equipment to get online and utility bills and are available to people over state retirement age.

Money can be offered for help with:

l Home essentials – to cover the cost of replacing everyday items, small home repairs and mobility adaptations.

l Digital connection – can be used towards the cost of equipment, such as tablets and smartphones, as well as broadband costs.

l Financial support – to help with unexpected bills and large costs, such as utility bills, funeral costs or moving fees.

Lois Walters, Engagement Hub Team Leader at Friends of the Elderly, said: “It is our mission to help as many older people as we can with our grants service. The application process is easy and we have a very understanding and helpful team who can explain how to apply for a grant, either by phone or email.

“Every day we hear heartwarming stories from those who have received a grant from us and often they say how the grant has helped to relieve some of the financial stress and worry they were facing.”

Guidance about eligibility can be downloaded at: http://www.fote.org.uk/our-charity-work/grants/

More information is also available on 0330 332 1110 (Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm) or emailing hello@fote.org.uk