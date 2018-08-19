Fire at disused primary school

Part of a former primary school was set on fire in an incident believed to have been started deliberately.



The blaze broke out in one of the classrooms in the disused St Peter's CE Infant School building in Leigh at around 7.15pm on Saturday.

Fortunately the blaze at the Firs Lane site was not too large but it did leave the entire building badly smoke-logged.

Crews had to use ventilation equipment to draw all the smoke out of the ex-school in an operation which in total lasted around an hour and a half.

Firefighters believe offenders gained access to the building through a window to light the fire.

Getting into the former school to fight the flames proved tricky as the crews had to use cutting gear to get through the metal shutters.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus put out the fire.