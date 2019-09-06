Fire breaks out at Wigan flat

Firefighters were called into action in the late hours after a fire broke out at a borough flat.

Crews were called to a flat in Milton Close, Atherton, around 11pm yesterday (Thursday September 5) to reports of a blaze. The flat was unoccupied but neighbours had been alerted to the fire by the property's smoke alarms.

Three engines were dispatched to the scene, and on arrival they found a small fire which was contained to the living room. The cause is under investigation.

After the flames were extinguished, fire crews took time to conduct a fire safety awareness campaign with neighbours, and will return to the scene today to continue their campaign.