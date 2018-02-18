Fire breaks out at Wigan mill flats

Firefighters are investigating the cause of a kitchen fire at a block of flats in a Wigan mill.

Wigan crews were called to Trenchfield Mill in the Pier Quarter at around 5am on Sunday morning.

On arrival, firefighters discovered a wooden chopping board which had been left on an electric hob.

Neighbours had alerted the crews to the incident when a smoke alarm triggered at the flat.

Watch manager Carl Gleaves said that the cause of the fire is currently "unknown" and that the flat was unoccupied at the time.

"At this point in time there is nothing to say what caused it," he said. "There was no one in the flat when we got there.

"Can everyone ensure that hobs are switched off and that there is nothing wooden or which could burn within close proximity of any hobs."

Firefighters said they will have to "revisit" the property to find out a likely cause of the fire.

Luckily crews managed to attend promptly and there was no damage to the property.

Watch manager Gleaves has reminded people that the fire service will carry out free visits for anyone who needs a smoke alarm or who is concerned about the safety of their property.

To book a free safe and well visit contact 0800 555 815