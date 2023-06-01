Fire chief to complain to Wigan Council about the continued burning of fly-tipped waste at borough trouble spot

A 999 crew from Atherton found itself yet again tackling a fire on land at the rear of houses in Melrose Avenue, Leigh, at 9.20pm on Wednesday May 31.

This time it was a large pile of tyres belching toxic smoke into the air.

A general view of Melrose Avenue, Leigh, behind whose houses firefighters have been frequently called to burning rubbish

It took two hours using a hose reel to put out the flames completely.

Watch commander Andrew Leyland said: “This is not the first time we have been to the land at the back of these houses for tyres and flytipped waste being set on fire and it is a drain on resources.

"I am notifying the council about the extent of flytipping there and the impact these fires are having on us and the neighbourhood.