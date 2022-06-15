Fire crew forced to beat out blazing fly-tipped waste dumped on hard-to-reach land

A crew from Atherton spent more than two hours pulling apart and smothering the flames after large plumes of black and toxic smoke were seen over land off Melrose Avenue, Leigh at 9.15pm on Tuesday June 14.

Crew manager Phil Dearden thinks that whoever left the waste – which measured about 10m by 10m – must have used a four-by-four to get it to the site because the terrain was very uneven and hilly.

Firefighters were unable to get their engine anywhere near the blaze

He added: “There was no way we could get our vehicle near to the scene and there was no water either.