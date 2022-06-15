Fire crew forced to beat out blazing fly-tipped waste dumped on hard-to-reach land

A blazing heap of fly-tipped rubbish, including tyres, had to be beaten out by Wigan borough firefighters because they couldn’t get their engine near it.

By Charles Graham
Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 9:01 am
Updated Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 9:02 am

A crew from Atherton spent more than two hours pulling apart and smothering the flames after large plumes of black and toxic smoke were seen over land off Melrose Avenue, Leigh at 9.15pm on Tuesday June 14.

Read More

Read More
Wigan garage used by the homeless goes up in flames

Crew manager Phil Dearden thinks that whoever left the waste – which measured about 10m by 10m – must have used a four-by-four to get it to the site because the terrain was very uneven and hilly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Firefighters were unable to get their engine anywhere near the blaze

He added: “There was no way we could get our vehicle near to the scene and there was no water either.

"So we had to beat the flames out. We used ceiling hooks to pull the tyres away from the other rubbish. Eventually we had to leave it. The wheel trims were still hot so we came back at 7am to make sure nothing had reignited.”

WiganLeigh