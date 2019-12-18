Fire crews battle blaze at pub and carvery in Charnock Richard

A popular pub and carvery caught fire in the early hours of this morning (December 18).



Fire crews from Leyland, Preston, Chorley, Skelmersdale and Greater Manchester were mobilised after a fire broke out at the Bowling Green pub in Preston Road, Charnock Richard at 3.40am.

A total of six engines and the Aerial Ladder Platform from Hyndburn were continuing to fight the fire at 7.30am.

No injuries have been reported.

READ MORE: New pictures of Charnock Richard pub blaze shows 4X4 destroyed by fire in car park

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire began on the ground floor of the pub, which is owned by Joseph Holt brewery.

The Bowling Green pub in Preston Road, Charnock Richard, caught fire at around 3.40am this morning (December 18)

A spokesman said: "Four firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used two hose reels and a triple extension ladder to bring the fire under control alongside the Aerial Ladder Platform.

"There were no casualties reported."

READ MORE: Chorley pub glass attacker struck victim in face



"Firefighters are still in attendance using a thermal imaging camera to monitor the scene and check for any signs of fire spread.

"An investigation into the fire will be carried out as soon as possible."