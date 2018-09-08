Fire crews called into action after multiple Wigan houses catch fire

A Wigan house was declared unsafe by firefighters following an upstairs blaze.



Firefighters have shared this image of the charred remains with Wigan Today, after they were called to reports of a building fire in Sandalwood Drive, Beech Hill, at 4.09pm on Friday September 7.

Two fire appliances from Wigan and one from Hindley were mobilised to the property. Upon attending, the upstairs of the property was well alight, along with the roof structure. Smoke and flame were spreading rapidly into the roof structure of the neighbouring property.

Crews forced entry into both properties through the front doors, although the windows to one of the properties had been vandalised. Firefighting operations were undertaken in both properties and an ultra-high pressure cold cutting system was utilised to rapidly cool the roof structures whilst causing minimal damage.

The brickwork to the front of one home was rendered unsafe due to the expansion of brickwork caused by fire so crews were withdrawn and a hydraulic platform from Leigh was then utilised to access the properties.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

The fire service attended the scene for approximately three hours until it could be handed over to Wigan Council.