Fire crews warning to Wiganers about teenage pranks

Fire crews have issued a warning to young Wiganers about the consequences of dares after a teenage girl had to be rescued from a town centre roof.



It is believed the alarming incident on Sunday morning was a challenge among friends and firefighters fear this week there could be other similar problems.

Getting the 13-year-old down from the roof of the Goldsmiths jewellers on Market Place required two fire engines, the technical response unit and the aerial platform, with the whole square being cordoned off.

Carl Gleaves, watch manager at Wigan fire station, said: “She alluded to the fact it might have been a dare among friends.

“We’ve got hot weather forecast this week and that can mean an increase in water incidents too.

“We urge people to think about their actions before doing them. It takes a lot of time and effort when dares go wrong.”