Fire tears through three-storey home in Leigh

An investigation is underway after a fire ripped through a three-storey home in Leigh, spreading to neighbouring houses.



Crews from Hindley, Atherton, Leigh and Farnworth were called to reports of a fire at a terraced house on Wilkinson Street in the early hours of the a morning.

When firefighters arrived at 1.29am, flames had broken through the roof of the property and had spread to neighbouring homes.

The house, which was empty at the time the blaze broke out, has suffered serious damage.

Firefighters used six breathing apparatus, three hose reels and a covering jet to dampen the flames.

A hydraulic platform was also brought from Bolton Central to aid with the operation.

Crews remain at the scene, dampening down the house and securing the area.

No casualties have been reported.

The blaze is thought to have started in a roof space but the cause remains unknown.

An investigation has been launched.