Firefighters' anger at series of deliberate fires set by yobs at Wigan park

The unnecessary distractions of tackling these minor blazes could cost precious minutes if a real emergency develops somewhere else in the area, said Wigan fire station crew manager Bryan Stewart.

An engine was called several times to Laithwaite Park, Worsley Hall, on the evening of Sunday May 8.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laithwaite Park

Wheelie bins had been dragged up against metal railings at Bramble House on Broom Road before being set alight.

And two other calls involved the torching of old mattresses at different parts of the park.

Mr Stewart said: “Between 7pm and 9pm on Sunday we were in and out several times.

"These were minor fires which didn’t take long to deal with but while we were attending these, other people could potentially die in a house fire on the other side of Wigan.