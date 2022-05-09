Firefighters' anger at series of deliberate fires set by yobs at Wigan park

Yobs repeatedly setting small fires at a Wigan park could be putting lives in danger, it was claimed today.

By Charles Graham
Monday, 9th May 2022, 9:45 am
Updated Monday, 9th May 2022, 9:45 am

The unnecessary distractions of tackling these minor blazes could cost precious minutes if a real emergency develops somewhere else in the area, said Wigan fire station crew manager Bryan Stewart.

An engine was called several times to Laithwaite Park, Worsley Hall, on the evening of Sunday May 8.

Laithwaite Park

Wheelie bins had been dragged up against metal railings at Bramble House on Broom Road before being set alight.

And two other calls involved the torching of old mattresses at different parts of the park.

Mr Stewart said: “Between 7pm and 9pm on Sunday we were in and out several times.

"These were minor fires which didn’t take long to deal with but while we were attending these, other people could potentially die in a house fire on the other side of Wigan.

"When you have a house fire, minutes save lives.”