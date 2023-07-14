News you can trust since 1853
Wigan fire crews fought for two hours to bring a major grass fire under control.
By Charles Graham
Published 14th Jul 2023, 08:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 08:52 BST

Around 2,000m sq of stubble in fields off Land Gate Lane, Ashton, were reported ablaze at around 7pm last night (Thursday July 13).

Eight firefighters using a hose reel and beaters then spent a gruelling two hours putting out the flames.

Watch manager Mike Fairhurst said that he had no idea how the fire started but because of the amount of smoke produced by it and its proximity to the railway line, train companies were sent a warning, although no services were cancelled.

