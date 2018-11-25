Firefighters blast yobs responsible for Wigan nuisance wheelie bin fires

Frustrated firefighters are urging parents to make sure they know where their children are after another evening of nuisance wheelie bin fires.

Crews from Wigan fire station had to attend black bins being set alight at Coronation Park on Wigan Lower Road and on the adventure playground on Lamberhead Road on Saturday.

Other news: Children taken to hospital after taking pink pills



Both locations are something of a hotspot for anti-social behaviour.

The incidents tied up crews for around 40 minutes in total, with the Coronation Park incident happening just after 7pm and the fire in the playground at around 10.20pm.

Crews believe youths are responsible for the blazes following a spate of similar incidents in recent weeks.

Everyone involved in the two fires on Saturday had left by the time emergency services arrived.

Firefighters are now reaching the end of their tether and are urging responsible Wiganers to help them out.

Crew manager Gerry Davis said: "The issue we've got is people leaving their wheelie bins out. Youths are coming along, wheeling them off to a bit of open land and then setting them alight.

"Nobody was at either incident. If they hadn't already left they probably ran off when they heard the siren.

"We were only at each incident for around 20 minutes because it was just one wheelie bin in each case.

"This is tying up resources. We are going to these incidents and something serious could be happening.

"We're also asking parents to keep an eye on their kids."