Firefighters called into action after house goes up in flames

Fire crews were called into action in the early hours of the morning after reports of a large house fire.



Crews from Atherton, Leigh and Farnworth were called to reports of a blaze at an address in South Lane, Tyldesley, at 3.01am today (Tuesday, October 22). On arrival, they found a detached house "well alight", and the flames had spread to a neighbouring property.

Firefighters were called to a property in Tyldesley

The occupant of both homes had escaped before the flames became too strong, and were uninjured.

Three engines and an aerial platform spent around four hours dousing the flames, and managed to prevent too much damage being caused to the second home.

A firefighter from Atherton said the damage to one of the houses was so extensive that they were unable to gain entry and had to extinguish the fire from outside only. A building inspector is due to visit the house today to inspect the damage.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said the investigation is ongoing and that the cause of the blaze is currently unknown.