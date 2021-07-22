Firefighters come to the rescue of man trapped in Wigan car park
A man was rescued by firefighters and taken to hospital after getting trapped in a Wigan town centre car park.
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 4:52 pm
Two fire engines went to The Galleries shopping centre at 1.05pm on Thursday when the man became stuck between his car and a car park barrier.
They had to cut off the car door to release the man's leg.
He was checked by paramedics at the scene and taken to hospital.
