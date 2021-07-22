Firefighters come to the rescue of man trapped in Wigan car park

Two fire engines went to The Galleries shopping centre at 1.05pm on Thursday when the man became stuck between his car and a car park barrier.

They had to cut off the car door to release the man's leg.

He was checked by paramedics at the scene and taken to hospital.

The car park at The Galleries shopping centre