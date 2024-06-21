Firefighters from across Greater Manchester, Lancashire and Merseyside tackle blaze at commercial property

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Firefighters have been working through the night to tackle a blaze at a commercial premises.

Six fire engines from stations across Lancashire, Greater Manchester and Merseyside went to Holland Moss, Skelmersdale, at 4.35am on Friday.

Crews wore breathing apparatus as they tackled the fire using two jets and a positive-pressure ventilation unit.

The incident was reduced to three fire engines by 6.15am as firefighters continued to work.