Firefighters from five stations work for several hours to tackle blaze in flat

Crews from several stations in the borough and further afield were called to Ledgard Avenue in Leigh at 4.35am on Monday.

Firefighters remained at the property several hours later.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 4:35am on Monday, December 27 five fire engines from Leigh, Warrington, Atherton, Hindley and Bolton Central attended a fire involving a domestic property on Ledgard Avenue, Leigh.

Five fire engines went to Ledgard Avenue in Leigh. Pic: Google Street View

“Crew quickly attended the scene and firefighters used six breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and a positive pressure ventilation fan to extinguish the fire. Fire service personnel remain in attendance.”

They did not say whether anyone was in the property at the time the fire began.