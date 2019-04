Firefighters are investigating after a blaze broke out at a garage in Atherton.

At around 10am today (Sunday) crews were called to a home on Gadbury Fold to reports of a fire in a garage on the property.

Firefighters from three engines used breathing apparatus and hose reels to douse the flames, managing to save some of the building which had not yet been affected.

They were at the scene for around 90 minutes.

The cause of the blaze is as yet unknown but an investigation is underway.