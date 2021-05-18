Firefighters race to scene of house fire in Wigan

Emergency services have raced to the scene of a house fire in Wigan.

Fire crews from the town and North West Ambulance Service were called out to a house in Vine Street, Whelley, at around 7.50am (May 18).

Greater Manchester Police said the fire started in a loft.

Damage to the roof of the house on Vine Street, Whelley

One person was treated by paramedics but nobody has been taken to hospital.

Picture show the roof of the property has been left badly damaged.

A large police and fire presence can also be seen in attendance while a cordon is currently in place.

Residents have described the fire as "bad" and reported seeing three pumps dealing with the blaze which is thought to have now been put out.

Fire and police at the scene of the fire at a house on Vine Street, Whelley,

An eyewitness said people had to be evacuated as the fire was "spreading fast".

They said: "It was the first house on the left from the main road. It was mainly the roof but it was spreading fast so neighbours were evacuated. No one was hurt."

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

A fire service spokesman said: "There's an ongoing incident in Whelley.

Police tape in place in Vine Street, Whelley

"The night crew are still in attendance and the morning crew will be attending once we have vehicles."

An ambulance service spokesman said: "We sent crews to the scene, but haven’t taken anyone to hospital. One casualty was treated at the scene."