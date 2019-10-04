Firefighters rescue person trapped in car following town centre collision

Emergency services sealed off a busy town centre junction this morning following a road traffic collision.



Fire crews from Atherton and Farnworth, as well as a rescue unit from Leigh, were called to the junction of King Street, Twist Lane and Spinning Jenny Way in Leigh at 11.53am today (Friday, October 4).

They arrived at the scene of a two-car collision which had left one person trapped inside one of the vehicles.

A spokesman for the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service told Wigan Today that rescue technicians freed a casualty from the wreckage before leaving them in the care of paramedics.

The North West Ambulance Service said it was called after shortly after noon to reports of a road traffic collision, and sent an ambulance and a rapid response unit to the scene. No details of injuries have been released.