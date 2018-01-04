Firefighters rescue trapped baby without waking him up

A baby accidentally locked in a van slept soundly throughout firefighters’ rescue mission.

Hindley crews were called to reports of a nine-month-old baby locked in a van on Alpine Drive in Leigh at around 4pm.

On arrival, firefighters found the baby fast asleep in the vehicle and the keys on the driver’s seat.

The baby’s mother, who called the fire service, had put her sleeping baby in the van and closed the passenger door with the keys inside before making her way round to the driver’s side to get in.

Mark Anderson, Hindley watch manager, said: “With some vehicles, if you don’t open the driver’s door when you click the fob, the central locking kicks in.

“We eased the window open enough that we could get something down and we explained we would try to get him out without any damage to the vehicle.

“We put a rod down and hooked the keys out. We didn’t damage anything or even wake the baby up.”