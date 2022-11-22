Firefighters rush to Wigan house when blaze breaks out involving motorbike and smoking materials
A kitchen was badly damaged but no-one was hurt during a house fire with an unusual cause.
By Gaynor Clarke
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
22nd Nov 2022, 4:59pm
Firefighters rushed to Broom Road, Worsley Hall, at 2.30pm on Tuesday and found the property was heavily smoke-logged.
Someone had been carrying out maintenance on a motorbike in the kitchen and a blaze broke out following an accident involving smoking materials.
Leaflets about fire safety were distributed to properties nearby once the fire was extinguished.
Anyone needing a smoke alarm can call the fire service on 0800 555 815.