Firefighters rush to Wigan house when blaze breaks out involving motorbike and smoking materials

A kitchen was badly damaged but no-one was hurt during a house fire with an unusual cause.

By Gaynor Clarke
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Nov 2022, 4:59pm

Firefighters rushed to Broom Road, Worsley Hall, at 2.30pm on Tuesday and found the property was heavily smoke-logged.

Someone had been carrying out maintenance on a motorbike in the kitchen and a blaze broke out following an accident involving smoking materials.

Leaflets about fire safety were distributed to properties nearby once the fire was extinguished.

Anyone needing a smoke alarm can call the fire service on 0800 555 815.

