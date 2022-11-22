News you can trust since 1853
Firefighters spend hours pumping away water as heavy rain causes flooding on Wigan street

Firefighters came to the rescue of residents on a Wigan road when heavy rain caused flooding.

By Gaynor Clarke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Water came within inches of houses on Dovedale Road, in Land Gate, on Monday evening after hours of pouring rain, while voids under the ground floors of some properties did fill with water.

Crews from Wigan fire station were called at 6.20pm and spent more than four hours working to pump away the water.

Firefighters worked for several hours to clear flooding on Dovedale Road in Land Gate

Officers from Wigan Council also attended to help address the problem.

