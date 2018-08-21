Firefighters tackle 200-ton waste blaze

Firefighters faced a battle after 200 tons of waste caught fire on an industrial estate in the borough.



Crews from Atherton, Leigh and Hindley were called out to a blaze at Viridor, on the Chanters industrial estate in Atherton, just after 3.15am.

Firefighters tackled the incident using three hosereel jets and were kept busy preventing water running off the site, to minimise the environmental impact for the surrounding area.

An inquiry is underway into how the fire, which saw crews detained for three-and-a-half hours, first started.