Firefighters tackle blaze at high-rise flats in Wigan

Several fire engines raced to a block of Wigan flats last night after “smoking materials” set fire to a sofa.



Fire crews from Wigan, Hindley, Atherton and Leigh were called to reports of a fire at Douglas House in Scholes just before 8pm on Saturday evening.

Residents of the apartment block alerted fire crews after smoke began pouring from the windows of the fifth-floor-flat.

Crews employed a specialist unit to help them tackle the blaze, which started on a sofa before quickly spreading.

Fire chiefs enforced a “stay put” policy, advising residents not to leave their homes until further notice.

Watch manager Glyn McGann, said: “Following the Greenfell disaster we understand that there is going to be confusion and panic amongst residents of high-rise buildings but the flats within Wigan have been surveyed and all comply with the required safety standards.

“The ‘stay put’ policy is one that works when strictly administered. It gave us chance to really air the property and make sure all residents were okay.

“We would ask that people follow when asked to avoid breaching fire safety.”

Crews were on the scene for around two hours to ensure that the fire was completely extinguished and the property was safe for residents.