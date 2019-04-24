Firefighters tackle garden fire at Wigan house

Firefighters were called into action at a Wigan property after a fire broke out in a garden.



Crews from Wigan and Hindley were called to reports of a fire at an address in Yewdale Road in Landgate, around 11.30pm last night (Tuesday).

On arrival, they discovered a small fire which had started in a garden and spread to a mattress that had been left outside. The flames had also spread to the fence, shed and storage area, and had started to melt the neighbouring property's guttering. A window pane also shattered due to the heat.

Nobody was injured during the incident, and firefighters were on scene for approximately 45 minutes.