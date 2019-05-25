Firefighters tackle huge blaze at Pagefield Mill

A huge fire has broken out at Pagefield Mill.



Firefighters are currently battling the blaze, which broke out at the derelict building in Swinley just after 4pm afternoon (Saturday)

Photo taken by Gaz Parkinson

Images taken by resident, Gaz Parkinson, show flames coming from the roof of the building.

Three fire engines are in attendance and crews are using a high-rise platform and a turntable ladder to access the fire.

Fire officer Paul Duggan said "All residents in the area should keep their windows and doors closed but the air is safe."

Crews, who have been fighting the flames from above are now moving inside the building to gain access to the fire from inside.

Firefighters are using aerial platforms to tackle the blaze

Eyewitnesses have reported seeing police wearing masks in the area going from door to door to deliver safety messages to residents.

Paramedics are also at the scene.

Mesnes Park has been closed and the area surrounding the building is cordoned off.

According to one onlooker, "extensive damage" has been caused to the roof and large sections have "collapsed".

More to follow.