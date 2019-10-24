Firefighters tackle huge Wigan mill blaze

Firefighters were called into action overnight after a blaze broke out at a Wigan mill.



Crews from Wigan, Ashton, Atherton, Hindley and Leigh raced to Leyland Mill in Leyland Mill Lane yesterday evening (October 23) to reports of a large fire.

Fire crews at the scene in Leyland Mill Lane. Image: GMFRS

On arrival, they found the roof of one of the buildings well alight, and immediately began battling the flames with jets and ladders. Neighbours were advised to keep all windows and doors closed due to the pluming smoke.

The fire service kept residents up to date on the situation on its social media accounts throughout the course of the night.

The service tweeted: "We are currently at the scene of a fire at Leyland Mill on Leyland Mill Lane, Wigan. The roof of one mill building - measuring 100m by 40m - is alight and crews from Ashton, Atherton, Hindley and Wigan are battling the flames."

They added: "Firefighters were quickly on the scene and this incident is under control. We are using two jets and ladders to dampen the flames. There is a lot of smoke in the local area so as a precaution please keep windows and doors closed until it clears."

The fire at Leyland Mill. Image: GMFRS

"We will remain at the scene overnight, extinguishing any last remaining pockets of fire and monitoring for hotspots. There remains low-hanging smoke in the area so residents near the mill buildings are asked to keep windows and doors closed until it clears."

"We would like to praise our crews for their swift action and thank local people for their co-operation."