One lane of the M6 was closed this afternoon after a lorry burst into flames.

At around 2.55pm this afternoon (Tuesday) Wigan firefighters were called to reports of a HGV on fire between J25 Wigan and J24 Ashton southbound.

Two appliances attended to find the vehicle's wheels in flames. The lorry was not carrying any cargo.

The fire had started due to the rising temperatures caused by friction on the hot road.

Firefighters spent around 45 minutes dousing the flames before reopening the lane.