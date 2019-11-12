Firefighters tackle stable fire

Firefighters were called into action yesterday evening after a stable building went up in flames.

Crews from Wigan and Hindley fire stations were called to farmland in Sennicar Lane in Haigh at 7pm yesterday (Monday November 11) to reports of a fire. On arrival they found a stable block well alight. All the horses which had been inside the building had been freed before the flames got out of hand, fire crews told Wigan Today.

Fire crews were called to a farm in Haigh

Firefighters believe the blaze, which destroyed the stables, was ignited by a faulty diesel generator. Crews were in attendance for approximately two-and-a-half hours.