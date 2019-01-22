Firefighters tackled suspected stolen vehicle blaze

Firefighters have tackled a car fire after a suspected stolen vehicle was found alight on a dirt track opposite a housing estate.

Crews were called to the scene at around 2pm today, Tuesday after a resident reported seeing a Seat Leon ablaze opposite Balmoral Drive in Leigh.

One fire engine from Leigh attended the scene and the flames were quickly extinguished by a firefighter using a hose.

Police were also present at the scene as the vehicle was suspected to be stolen.

Luckily there were no injuries as a result of the fire, however the vehicle was not fully recovered.